Lani Potter & Jack Lundin Win SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournaments

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amidst closely packed fields entering the final round of the SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournaments, Lani Potter and Jack Lundin had the best days and came away as the weekend’s best golfers at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

Potter, who is from Aberdeen and entered the third round tied for first with Alex Kandolin at two over par, fired a three under par 69 to finish at -1 in the women’s tournament and finish six shots ahead of Kandolin.

In the men’s tournament Lundin had an even bigger day. Entering three shots back of Will Grevlos, Lundin fired a six under par 66 to win by three shots at -7 for the weekend.

Results from the 2021 SDGA Men's State Amateur Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

Results from the 2021 SDGA Women's State Amateur Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

