Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A horrifying moment. What was supposed to be a quick ride in the elevator became a nightmare for a group of friends last night.

They were in the Old Market Lofts when out of nowhere the elevator starts to shake and water comes rushing in. Tony Luu was with two other friends who says at first, didn’t panic.

Tony made a call to his roommates for help, while others in the elevator called 911. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/DeFgbEMPNj — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 8, 2021

Several feet of water from the outside flash floods, quickly swallowing nearly everything but their neck and head. Luu says while one friend called 911, he called his roommate who also happens to work as maintenance for the Old Market Lofts.

“Told my roommate, I said, ‘hey, I need you to come help me. I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” said Luu.

Here’s a small part of what Tony’s roommates said about being the first on scene and making the rescue. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/a7nbshTVjN — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) August 8, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.