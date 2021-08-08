Sioux Falls A Win Away From Little League World Series After Shutting Missouri Out

WHITESTOWN, IND (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League program is one win away from qualifying for the Little League World Series for the second time in four years.

Facing a Missouri State Champion, Columbia, who had gotten a bye into Sunday’s action, Maddux Munson threw five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball and struck out nine to lead Sioux Falls to a 7-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana.

With the region champion and runner-up qualifying for the Little League World Series, Sioux Falls will have at least two chances to reach the championship game and clinch their spot in Williamsport. Their first opportunity will come on Thursday when they face the winner of tonight’s Minnesota-Nebraska game for a trip to the region title game. That Thursday game will be televised live on ESPN at 10:00 AM. If Sioux Falls loses that they’ll still have a chance to reach the region final and Williamsport if they can win in the elimination bracket on Friday.

A day after starring on the mound with a perfect game in Sioux Falls’ 10-0 win over Davenport, Gavin Weir came up big with his bat. He tripled in the first inning and came home to score the game’s first run on an errant throw. Noah Kuenzi, who homered yesterday, added an RBI single to stake Sioux Falls to a 2-0 lead.

Sioux Falls would put the game away with a big fifth inning. Cason Mediger hit a deep sacrifice fly after Sioux Falls loaded the bases to make it 3-0. Weir followed by lowering the boom with a three-run homerun to make it 6-0. Sioux Falls tacked on one more thanks to an RBI double from Alex McKinney.

Sioux Falls has now outscored region opponents 17-0 and, including their South Dakota State & District competition, has outscored opponents 55-3 in seven postseason games.

