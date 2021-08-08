Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish End Inaugural Season With Big Comeback Win Over Fremont

Sioux Falls wins 14-10 slugfest to finish year 30-34
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sunfish ended their inaugural season on a high (scoring) note.

Despite allowing the game’s first six runs and trailing Fremont by as many as seven, the Sunfish stormed back to win a 14-10 slugfest in their season finale on Saturday evening at Karras Park in Expedition League play.

Sioux Falls Washington alum and Michigan State outfielder Ganin Thompson clubbed a three run homerun, his fourth of the season, in the fourth inning to pull the Fish within 9-6. In the next inning Norris McClure belted a grand slam, his third dinger of the year, as part of a seven run frame that gave Sioux Falls the lead for good.

The Sunfish, whose inaugural year in the Expedition League was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finish their first ever season at 30-34.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

