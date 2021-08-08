Sunshine, Warm Weather to Begin Work Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some much needed rain has fallen over the past couple days, and in some cases, a lot of rain has fallen. Over the past three days, some spots have seen as much as 3-6″ of rain, in particular areas in northeast South Dakota around the Watertown and Sisseton areas. Hopefully you enjoyed the rain chances because they will once again become few and far between over the next several days.

TONIGHT: Any clouds lingering through about sunset will give way to a mainly clear sky as a wedge of high pressure noses in. Winds will be light and variable, becoming calm in spots overnight. This will lead to some areas of fog developing overnight as well. Lows drop back into the 60s.

MONDAY: Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for most of the day, but a low pressure system will approach the area late Monday afternoon into Monday night. This will bring a chance of some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. There is a level one out of five risk for severe storms in place along and east of a Mobridge to Winner line with a level two out of five risk in place for places like Sisseton and Aberdeen. Hail and high winds would be the main hazards should any storms develop. Highs will be in the 90s with dewpoints in the 60s to low 70s, so heat index values will be in the range of 95-105.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: We’ll continue with the dry conditions under a clear to partly cloudy sky. A stronger, but dry cold front, will pass through the area Thursday and that will bring in some cooler air and drop humidity levels as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but everyone will drop back into the 80s Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The sunshine will be in full force heading into next weekend and beyond and rain chances looking very scarce unfortunately. Friday will be the “coolest” with highs in the 80s, but then temperatures should tick back up into the upper 80s to mid 90s once again. Lows overnight will be in the 50s and 60s, which is one indication that humidity levels should be on the lower side.

