Tips for watering established trees during a drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most remember to water their flowers, yards, and young trees but it’s important to remember to water your established trees as well.

John Ball is an extension forestry specialist, and he says the first step is checking to see if your trees need to be watered, Ball recommends having 6 inches of soil wet.

The next step is figuring out how many gallons of water it takes to water your tree, in order to determine that you need to know the tree’s diameter.

“The reason the diameter of the tree is important is that a tree needs 10 gallons of water for every one inch of diameter. A tree that is 36 inches in diameter will need 360 gallons of water,” Ball said.

Ball says that underground watering tools are not necessary, a standard surface sprinkler will suffice.

“Tree roots are in the same zone turf roots are, and you water your lawn from the surface, water your trees there too,” Ball said.

During a drought, like we are currently experiencing, Ball recommends watering your trees twice a week. Which fits within most watering restrictions. Ball also recommends watering within an area about half the height of the tree for roughly 30 minutes.

It’s also important to remember that August and September are the two months that trees need to be watered to make it through the winter.

