16 Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown

The newest food competition is presented by Smithfield Foods and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and kicks off September 3 through September 30. (Courtesy: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls’ inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown announced its participants Monday.

The newest food competition is presented by Smithfield Foods and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. and kicks off September 3 through September 30. 16 restaurants will go head-to-head to be crowned the Downtown Pork Showdown Champion.

“Not only is there a buzz around a new food competition in Sioux Falls, but for some restaurants, this is their first time participating in a DTSF event. The lineup of participating restaurants features casual lunch options to fine dining. We want to get the community excited to support these local restaurants with this engaging promotion.” said Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator.

The restaurant with the highest average score by the end of the month will be the victor.

The sixteen participating restaurants participating are:

