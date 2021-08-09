Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa commits to SDSU

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Northwest Iowa has been good to the South Dakota State men’s basketball program over the years and it appears they’re getting another good one in Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa.

The senior-to-be committed to SDSU last night via Twitter.

He averaged 21 and a half points per game last year to help lead the Comets to a state runner-up finish after helping them win the title as a sophomore.

