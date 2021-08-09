Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa commits to SDSU
Averaged 21.5 points per game last season
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Northwest Iowa has been good to the South Dakota State men’s basketball program over the years and it appears they’re getting another good one in Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa.
The senior-to-be committed to SDSU last night via Twitter.
He averaged 21 and a half points per game last year to help lead the Comets to a state runner-up finish after helping them win the title as a sophomore.
