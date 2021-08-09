Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa commits to SDSU

Averaged 21.5 points per game last season
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Northwest Iowa has been good to the South Dakota State men’s basketball program over the years and it appears they’re getting another good one in Boyden-Hull’s Tanner Te Slaa.

The senior-to-be committed to SDSU last night via Twitter.

He averaged 21 and a half points per game last year to help lead the Comets to a state runner-up finish after helping them win the title as a sophomore.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Broadband expansion brings green boxes and frustrated residents
Update: City looking into broadband expansion project following homeowner complaints
Friday night, city leaders invited community members and business owners for the inaugural...
Sioux Falls lights up new 8th Street bridge

Latest News

Te Slaa commits to SDSU
Aberdeen native wins 2021 SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament
Lani Potter & Jack Lundin Win SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournaments
2021 SDGA State Amateur Golf Tournament Final Round
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls a win away from Little League World Series after shutting out Missouri