Chance of Storms Tonight, Then Dry for a While

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather has certainly been on the active side for some over the past couple days. We have had at least a few severe weather warnings issued in the Dakota News Now coverage area for four days straight and it’s possible that Monday could bring that total to five.

TONIGHT: A low pressure system will track east across the Dakotas, and bring it a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are in place that any storms that do develop could become strong to severe. A level one out of five risk for severe storms is in place for nearly the entire area, with a level two out of five risk in place for the Aberdeen, Watertown and Sisseton areas. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats. There is a cap in place, however, that could limit the potential of storms developing, but the chance is there nonetheless. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s with a S to SE wind becoming NW at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Other than a minor chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the morning Tuesday, conditions will be quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky. A cold front sweeps through Tuesday night that could bring some extra cloud cover, but no precipitation. Winds will be out of the W at 5-20 mph, but will gradually become N to NW by Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with everyone seeing highs in the 80s Thursday. Dewpoints will drop into the 40s and 50s, so much more comfortable conditions will settle in.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. A frontal boundary will try to nudge into the area over the weekend and bring at least a slight chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, I think chances of rain will be highest Sunday, although we can’t rule out a slight chance Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s Friday with upper 80s to mid to upper 90s over the weekend.

BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with some scattered cloud cover. Chances for a few showers and thunderstorms returns for the second half of Tuesday into the middle of next week. We’ll watch the trends in the coming days, but this would definitely be welcoming for some rain. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s.

