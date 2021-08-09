Avera Medical Minute
Enemy Swim battling to keep zebra mussels out

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year’s infestation of zebra mussels in northeastern South Dakota lakes have raised awareness among the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, as well as those on the water. And one lake community is taking steps to ensure that infestation doesn’t make it any further.

Last year’s infestation at Pickerel Lake, just a few miles north of Enemy Swim in Day County, set off alarm bells for residents at Enemy Swim.

“Last fall when the docks and lifts were taken out of Pickerel, cabin owners here on Enemy Swim realized the extent of the infestation.” said Enemy Swim Preservation Association Board Member Ron Schreiber.

Schreiber said the ESPA was formed in March of this year, with the intention of keeping that spread from reaching Enemy Swim. So far, they’ve raised funds and volunteers to set up boat inspections stations at the lake, with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. And Schreiber said once visitors see how serious residents are taking the threat, they start asking questions.

“We get a boat that pulls in, we introduce ourselves. We explain what we’re doing and why, and boy the questions start coming.’What are you looking for? How can I tell? What can I do to prevent spreading them to another lake?’” said Schreiber.

Lake resident Dave Charron said it’s necessary for them as a lake community to put together this effort, knowing that the Game, Fish and Parks alone doesn’t have the resources to check every boat at every lake in the state. So by helping set up a check at their lake, it saves resources for others.

“So there’s a lot of passion from people at Enemy Swim, and we’re doing our best to keep zebra mussels out.” said Charron.

Schreiber said their biggest test will come this fall to see if their efforts of keeping the lake clean worked. And if they did, they plan on continuing the inspections for as long as possible.

“If the docks and lifts are clean, we want to be back here next year as soon as the water temperature gets up. Where the villagers, the zebra mussels are active, we want to be here inspecting boats.” said Schreiber.

More information about zebra mussels and efforts to limit their spread can be found at the SD Least Wanted website.

