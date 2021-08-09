Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son

Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ray Zajac has been traveling the region for years, serving up food to fair-goers.

“It makes a guy feel really good,” Zajac, the owner of Big Daddy’s Concessions, said. “It makes you feel like you’re doing something to make people happy, and that’s what fair food is.”

What started as a business venture to support his four kids has blossomed into a partnership between Ray and his son.

“Every year it just keeps getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, because more people taste it, sample it,” Zajac said.

Based out of a small town in North Dakota, the two own and operate six trailers, with everything from mini-donuts to walking tacos.

“Our newest one here is the Fry Wagon. You can buy fresh-cut fries by the bucket or by the bowl,” Zajac said.

One of Ray’s signatures, his corn brats.

“We can’t serve corn dogs because they have enough corn dogs (at the fair), so we figured something out,” Zajac said. “It’s like they say: Necessity is the product of invention.”

Ray says 2020 was a slow year because of the pandemic, but this summer things have picked back up.

“We’re doing better this year than last year, no doubt,” Zajac said.

And, no matter where he is, it’s the people he meets that make it special.

“All these vendors, we’re kind of like a special group,” Zajac said. “Not really sure when we’re going to see each other again.”

For more information about the Sioux Empire Fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Parade down Main Street
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls a win away from Little League World Series after shutting out Missouri
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Fresh cut fries at the Sioux Empire Fair
Fresh cut fries at the Sioux Empire Fair
Fair food vendor Ray Zajac delves into his donut and taco stands.
Fair food vendor Ray Zajac delves into his donut and taco stands
American Cancer Society has fundraiser at the Zoo
American Cancer society fundraiser at the Zoo
“You always worry that your kid’s not quite ready for kindergarten, and I didn’t want to have...
National non-profit virtually prepares SD kids for kindergarten for free