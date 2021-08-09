North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ray Zajac has been traveling the region for years, serving up food to fair-goers.

“It makes a guy feel really good,” Zajac, the owner of Big Daddy’s Concessions, said. “It makes you feel like you’re doing something to make people happy, and that’s what fair food is.”

What started as a business venture to support his four kids has blossomed into a partnership between Ray and his son.

“Every year it just keeps getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, because more people taste it, sample it,” Zajac said.

Based out of a small town in North Dakota, the two own and operate six trailers, with everything from mini-donuts to walking tacos.

“Our newest one here is the Fry Wagon. You can buy fresh-cut fries by the bucket or by the bowl,” Zajac said.

One of Ray’s signatures, his corn brats.

“We can’t serve corn dogs because they have enough corn dogs (at the fair), so we figured something out,” Zajac said. “It’s like they say: Necessity is the product of invention.”

Ray says 2020 was a slow year because of the pandemic, but this summer things have picked back up.

“We’re doing better this year than last year, no doubt,” Zajac said.

And, no matter where he is, it’s the people he meets that make it special.

“All these vendors, we’re kind of like a special group,” Zajac said. “Not really sure when we’re going to see each other again.”

