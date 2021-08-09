Sioux Empire Fair enacts curfew for 17 and under

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair has enacted a curfew for anyone 17 and under attending the fair this year.

The Sioux Empire Fair says the curfew is to maintain safety and to continue to keep the fair family-friendly. The curfew is for anyone 17 and under not accompanied by a parent or adult family member.

The fair says anyone under 17 must be accompanied at all times.

The curfew will begin Monday night and will last through the end of the fair.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.