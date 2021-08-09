Sunny, Warm, and Humid

Avera Medical Minute
Slight Chance for Storms Tonight

Slight Chance for Storms Tonight
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 9, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some patchy fog that has developed overnight. That should burn out of here fairly quickly as the morning rolls on. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region today with a little cloud cover building in this afternoon. We’ll warm back into the low to mid 90s across the region and the humidity will be making a comeback.

Overnight, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms move through the region. There’s a slight risk of severe weather with the main threats be strong wind gusts and large hail.

Storms should clear out by Tuesday and most of us will have some slightly cooler temps. Highs will be in the 80s for most, but we should warm back into the low 90s by Wednesday. Some cooler, less humid air will move in for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of us!

Temperatures will start to slowly warm up as we head into next week. Most of us are looking at highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Unfortunately, it does look like we will be staying dry through most of next week.

