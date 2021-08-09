Avera Medical Minute
University of Minnesota shifts, will require COVID shots

College students struggle amid pandemic
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota shifted gears on coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, saying it will require returning students to get the shots once federal regulators give full approval to vaccines.

University President Joan Gabel announced the mandate in a message to students and employees on Monday. The university’s Board of Regents will need to approve the measure.

The FDA has issued emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines but full approval for the Pfizer vaccine is expected in the coming weeks.

