Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents voiced frustration regarding green boxes in front yards due to broadband expansion. Vast Broadband spoke out Monday to address those concerns.

The expansion project began a few weeks ago in Southern Sioux Falls, and the main issue from residents was the lack of communication, and Vast wants to own up to that mistake.

“There were gaps in the process that folks didn’t either receive or read it. So we’re taking steps to ensure that we’re getting in front of all the homeowners before we have construction,” Jeff Seidenfaden said, the Chief Commercial Officer for Vast Broadband.

Seidenfaden says Vast will improve those shortfalls in communication by increasing the number of mailings from one to three and working to be more involved on social media. This is all in an attempt to increase the dialogue between the company and potential future customers.

The company has already begun work on addressing the green boxes that have already been installed.

“We will be stickering them so that folks will come home and they would know that it is on our radar that we will be coming out to replace that one and put it underground,” Seidenfaden said.

