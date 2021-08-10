Allegiant announces new nonstop services to California, Florida from Sioux Falls
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Allegiant Air announced Tuesday new nonstop services from Sioux Falls Regional Airport
The new nonstop service includes Orange County, California, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new services are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network.
Allegiant says it is also offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $49.
Flights to Orange County begin November 19 and flights to Fort Lauderdale begin December 15.
Other new flights announced included nonstop service from Minneapolis to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Alabama and to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Flight days and times can be found at Allegiant.com.
