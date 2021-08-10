Avera Medical Minute
AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment

AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – AMC is planning to start accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

The movie theater chain said on an earnings call that it’s rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online.

The company’s CEO said the same capability will allow AMC to accept Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are mostly seen more as investment vehicles than actual currencies to pay for goods and services, but that could change.

Amazon appears to be eyeing cryptocurrencies as well. The retailer recently posted an open position for a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”

AMC said it plans to accept bitcoin at all its U.S. locations.

