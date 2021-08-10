Avera Medical Minute: Hip and knee replacement surgery helps relieve pain for Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For some people struggling with mobility and pain, a joint replacement surgery may be the solution.

Medical Minute Reporter Miranda Paige shares the story of one Sioux Falls man who had a hip and knee replacement done within the same year of each other. And how that has improved his quality of life.

Randy Knecht knows what it’s like to live life in pain.

“The pain I would have doing simple things like just stepping up into my truck, how bad that hurt and sometimes I’d actually have to assist, you know, lifting my leg into my truck because the pain was so bad,” said Knecht.

Now he says that’s a distant memory, thanks to joint replacement surgery.

It all started in 2004, after he tore all the cartilage in his left knee while running. He was told years later to expect to need a knee replacement surgery. Turns out when the time came he also needed a hip replacement.

“It was really good to talk to a PA who had been through the process and been through the procedure himself and was able to bounce questions off of him and ideas off of him and ultimately, especially with the hip being first it was really kind of a no brainer in my opinion to get it done. I didn’t see a lot of downside risks to that,” said Knecht.

In March of 2019 he had a hip replacement. Then in November he went in for his knee.

“I wouldn’t say it’s common, but it’s uncommon either. We’ll see a lot of people that are unfortunately dealing with arthritis in multiple joints...Then we come in telling somebody, ‘Hey, I got bad news you need two, three, sometimes even four joints replaced.’ And we need to kind of make a plan for when we want to start and what kind of timeframe do we want to work these in over,” said Dr. Travis Liddell, Avera Orthopedic Surgeon.

Dr. Liddell says this is what patients can expect during surgery.

“We are literally trying to basically take out as little of the patient’s anatomy as possible and so we’re just trying to resurface the bones and get a good stable implant that’s not going to move on them, it’s going to stay in place but it’s going to resurface those bad worn surfaces that go along and are caused by and a part of the arthritis,” said Dr. Liddell.

After surgery, Dr. Liddell says it’s important for patients to go through physical therapy especially for the knee.

“With knees, it’s critical and so the biggest thing that a knee is at risk for after a knee replacement is getting stiff,” said Dr. Liddell.

Knecht says his recovery went well.

“I’d say I’m at 100 percent and I’ve been that way for at least six months if not longer. And there are no residual effects, no pain, the quality of life has vastly approved. I’m able to do all the things I was able to do before. I like to work out and exercise,” said Knecht.

For others dealing with pain ..he wants them to know there are options.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.