Brown County computer systems down

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A computer system outage has led to some problems for Brown County offices.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Scott Meints tells Dakota News Now the computer system went down last week. He says the operational problems are affecting several departments, including landfill, register of deeds, auditor, sheriff and treasurer.

911 systems have not been affected.

Some services are starting to return to normal, but Meints says they’re still not sure what caused the outage.

Meints recommends people who have business with a county office call ahead to make sure the office can help them. You can find office numbers on Brown County’s website.

