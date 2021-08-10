Avera Medical Minute
Cheese and Ice Cream Festival returning to Strawbale Winery

The Cheese and Ice Cream Festival is returning to Strawbale Winery.
The Cheese and Ice Cream Festival is returning to Strawbale Winery.(Strawbale Winery)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been a busy summer for Strawbale Winery, and they’re gearing up for another big event.

The Great Plains Cheese and Ice Cream Festival will be taking place at the winery Saturday, August 14.

Since opening 15 years ago, Strawbale Winery has become a favorite spot among wine lovers. But, this quaint venue is more than just a spot to grab a glass. It’s become a place known for its generosity.

“You gotta give back to your community,” Don South, co-owner of Strawbale Winery, said. “We’ve been through some pretty rough times the last year-and-a-half in this community and in this country, and it’s nice for everybody to get back on some solid footing and do things.”

For the second time, Strawbale will be hosting its Cheese and Ice Cream Festival, an event that benefits the Family Visitation Center and Camp Bring It On.

“We’ve always had a soft spot in our hearts for kids, so we’ve teamed up with two really good groups,” South said.

Camp Bring It On is an opportunity for kids battling cancer, as well as survivors, to come together for seven days of fun at Joy Ranch in Watertown.

“We provide a really good atmosphere for these kids to kind of get that normalcy and that comradery that they miss from their everyday lives,” Tristan Hargens, Sanford Children’s Camp Coordinator, said.

South says giving these children a bright spot in their lives is an honor.

“I had a little adventure with cancer a year or so ago, I can’t imagine what kids go through, so they have a chance to go to camp and just be kids for a week, and not worry about it,” South said.

As for the Family Visitation Center, they provide supervised visits for children caught in complicated family situations.

“It’s a place where kids can meet with estranged relatives, people that are separated, whatever, it’s a safe place for the kids to meet,” South said.

The event will feature local dairy producers and processors, as well as music, games, and food.

“We have got ice cream bingo, we have got an ice cream walk, it’s all about cheese and ice cream,” South said.

For more information about upcoming events at Strawbale Winery, click here.

