Dakota Wesleyan University launches Learn & Earn program

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A program at Dakota Wesleyan University is providing a new pathway to higher education and hands-on experience in Sioux Falls and Pierre. The Learn & Earn program will be located on microsite campuses in Pierre and Sioux Falls. This 16-month program aims to provide a path to a professional career and associate degree with the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree. Coordinator Jessica Carr spoke with us about the program and what you can do to get involved.

