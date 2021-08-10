Avera Medical Minute
First football practice ever for Jefferson Cavaliers

New Sioux Falls high school football team hits the gridiron for first time ever
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The bigger schools won’t play until the following Friday and that includes the Jefferson Cavaliers. They had their first football practice in school history today so it was pretty memorable for the kids and their coaching staff.

So how did today go and what’s it like to start a program from scratch? Junior QB Taylen Ashley says, “Yep it’s crazy! From this summer, just thinking about how you’re going to come here and make a new culture and start a new school, and it’s right around the corner. First game, we just had the first practice, so it’s just a matter of time when we just get to go out there and represent Jefferson for the first time. It’s awesome!”

Head coach Vince Benedetto says, ”It’s been a list of checking things off and, at this point, we’re kind of sick of checking off firsts and we’re just ready to compete and start the season.”

The Cavaliers got about 35 players from Roosevelt when the new boundaries were drawn. They will be very young this year, but they will also look really good with all new everything, including uniforms.

Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good today's LPGA players are
SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are now
