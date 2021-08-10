Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Howard tradition is important to Tigers gridiron success

Tigers hit heavy by graduation but still have high hopes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high school football season is right around the corner and all teams are now practicing regardless of size. And the smaller schools actually start play a week from Friday. And even though his Howard Tigers lost a lot of talent to graduation, don’t feel sorry for Pat Ruml.

He knows that every year he will have younger players who are eager to jump on the field and fill the shoes left by many great players and teams before them. Ruml says, ”With our kids they want to keep the success going and nobody wants to be the team that lets people down. So they’ve got that in the back of their minds and that’s why when they work out and they lift like they do in off-season workouts they’re all there.” As Pat mentioned they did lose a lot of talent to graduation, but it’s a new opportunity for these younger guys to prove themselves. And the Tigers are usually one of the teams to beat in their class when it gets to be playoff time. And they feature one of the state’s top players in Jace Sifore.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Parade down Main Street
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls a win away from Little League World Series after shutting out Missouri
Emerald Ash Borer taking over Lincoln and Minnehaha counties
Emerald Ash Borer taking over Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Latest News

SF Little League pitchers have their team 1 win away from making the World Series
Making a pitch for Williamsport and the Little League World Series
Jefferson Cavaliers have first-ever football practice at new school
First football practice ever for Jefferson Cavaliers
Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good today's LPGA players are
SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are now
Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good today's LPGA players are
SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are