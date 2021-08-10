Howard tradition is important to Tigers gridiron success

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high school football season is right around the corner and all teams are now practicing regardless of size. And the smaller schools actually start play a week from Friday. And even though his Howard Tigers lost a lot of talent to graduation, don’t feel sorry for Pat Ruml.

He knows that every year he will have younger players who are eager to jump on the field and fill the shoes left by many great players and teams before them. Ruml says, ”With our kids they want to keep the success going and nobody wants to be the team that lets people down. So they’ve got that in the back of their minds and that’s why when they work out and they lift like they do in off-season workouts they’re all there.” As Pat mentioned they did lose a lot of talent to graduation, but it’s a new opportunity for these younger guys to prove themselves. And the Tigers are usually one of the teams to beat in their class when it gets to be playoff time. And they feature one of the state’s top players in Jace Sifore.

