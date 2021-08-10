Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Indigenous history, culture cut from South Dakota standards

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Teachers, educators and other South Dakota citizens charged with crafting new state social studies standards say Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration deleted many elements intended to bolster students’ understanding of Native American history and culture from their draft.

Members of the working group said Tuesday they were caught by surprise when the department released the new document last week.

They say changes made to the draft they submitted in late July gave it a political edge they had tried to avoid, instead of aligning with the Republican governor’s rhetoric on what she calls patriotic education.

The Department of Education has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm

Latest News

Phillips Avenue Diner to reopen next week following fire
Allegiant Air
Allegiant announces new nonstop services to California, Florida from Sioux Falls
Dakota Wesleyan University launches Learn & Earn program
Dakota Wesleyan University launches Learn & Earn program