Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The three-day Cyber Symposium got off to a bumpy start. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, whose whole argument is based on a lack of security during the election, claimed there was a cyber attack on his own streaming service Tuesday morning.

“The whole technology was an attack,” said Lindell. “We expected that but we do have a backup plan.”

An hour later, the event was underway with speakers and a video presentation. The underlying message was to be proactive to prevent our country from being taken over by outside forces.

“For all Americans everywhere. Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you’re going to learn this. This was, this was China, you know, this was China coming in. Sure they had people here, we’ll find out that later,” said Lindell.

Attendee Bill Alderson would like to see the evidence for himself. He wants to review Lindell’s data, which is in the form of packet captures. Alderson is the Chief Technical Officer of Hop Zero Corporation, which limits the transfer of packet captures. He wants to see if Lindell has the entirety of votes from the U.S. Presidential election and evidence of election fraud.

“I need to put them on my system. I don’t want to look upon the screen, that’s uninterpretable,” said Alderson. “There’s no one who can look at that and understand that. You can’t take that and put it into an analyzer.”

Jordan Drysdale of Black Hills security in Rapid City works with clients who have been hacked or to protect them from it.

“When we respond to incident cyber threats and risks, we ask for packets. And in maybe one out of 10 cases of our customers who we’re assisting with incident response are able to provide those packets,” said Drysdale.

Both men believe that receiving information for every vote cast, is nearly impossible.

Capturing packets for all of our US election sites is absolutely not feasible,” said Drysdale.

“I agree, you couldn’t get it the whole thing,” said Alderson.

Jim Lamon is also attending the event. He’s running for U.S. Senate in Arizona. As one of nine electors for the U.S. Presidential election in his state, he was concerned about the tabulation and reporting process.

“I just feel like it’s my duty to see what I can learn what I can understand to make sure that everything possible is done to ensure this nation and particularly in Arizona, that it was free, fair, and transparent elections,” said Lamon.

He says there is no expectation from the symposium, but that he’s here to learn.

“See if there’s something there that we should all take a look at from across our nation,” said Lamon. “If it was all free and fair then hey I’ll be the first one to stand and salute so let’s move on.”

In previous interviews our I-team has had with Mike Lindell, he said cyber experts from around the world would be able to review the data. We’ve requested the data for our own cyber expert to review and have not received a sample of the packet captures.

As of Tuesday evening, cyber experts attending on their own dime are not getting answers about receiving the data to analyze either.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusy Johnson all told us they would not be attending. We did not receive a response from Senator Mike Rounds.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.