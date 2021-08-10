Making a pitch for Williamsport and the Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before teaming up on the Sioux Falls Little League All Star Team, Gavin Weir and Maddux Munson had never met.

“I versed him in a little bit of games!” Munson says. “He’s a good pitcher! He throws hard!” Weir says.

Which seems odd since they seem like two sides of the same coin.

“One is a lefty. One is a righty. They’re about the same height. They do a lot of things similarly.” Sioux Falls Little League Coach Mike Gorsett says. “Two-seamer (fastball), four-seamer (fastball), changeup, slider and curveball.” Maddux says of his pitch selection.

“Fastball, curveball, changeup, slider and a sinker.” Gavin says of his pitch selection. On the mound they’ve been unhittable at times, in part because they’re trying to keep up with each other.

“Kind of a competition. Try and be better than each other. Just have fun with having another teammate that throws as hard as I can, is as accurate and is as good.” Weir says.

“It’s harder for them (opponents) because a lefty you get a different throwing angle and a righty you get a different one too.” Munson says.

Munson and Weir have been dominant in the postseason, throwing back-to-back no hitters in the district tournament, with Gavin tossing a Perfect Game to open the Midwest Regional. Combined in six games the duo has allowed just one run and struck out 59, while also adding valuable at-bats when they aren’t on the mound.

“They both know their stats. You know it’s kind of funny, Maddux gave up a hit and he was disappointed in himself because he knows how good he is and he knows how Gavin did the night before!” Gorsett says.

It’s gotten Sioux Falls to within a win of their first trip to the Little League Series since 2017, and it’s got Gavin and Maddux competing with, and wanting to beat, history. “I want to do better than they did. It would be fun to teach other kids and tell them how fun it is.” Gavin says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.