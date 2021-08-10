Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Parade down Main Street
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Main Street Sturgis
Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
High trust in doctors, nurses in US, AP-NORC poll finds
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant