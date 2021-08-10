Avera Medical Minute
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than two weeks after moving into Wileys downtown, chef Omar Thornton is stepping away from owning ‘O’ So Good Restaurant.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, Thornton cited the toll that running a restaurant has taken on his family mentally and physically in a post on Facebook.

“When your mental health goes down, and your physical health hit a level that is has, it’s time to listen to love(d) ones and make a change,” he said, while adding “my cookings dream is not over.”

You can read more about Thornton’s decision, and what’s next for his employees in this article on SiouxFalls.Business.

