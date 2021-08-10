‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than two weeks after moving into Wileys downtown, chef Omar Thornton is stepping away from owning ‘O’ So Good Restaurant.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, Thornton cited the toll that running a restaurant has taken on his family mentally and physically in a post on Facebook.

“When your mental health goes down, and your physical health hit a level that is has, it’s time to listen to love(d) ones and make a change,” he said, while adding “my cookings dream is not over.”

You can read more about Thornton’s decision, and what’s next for his employees in this article on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.