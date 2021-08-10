Avera Medical Minute
Phillips Avenue Diner to reopen next week following fire

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Phillips Avenue Diner is set to reopen next week after closing its doors due to a fire in June.

The diner has set August 20th as its reopening date and says it is finishing final inspections. The diner will reopen with new hours. The new hours will be Monda, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 am - 3 pm, Friday and Saturday 8 am - 8 pm, and Sunday 8 am - 3 pm.

The diner has been closed since June 5 after an overnight fire caused significant damage. Don Anderson, President of WR Hospitality, which owns the diner, told Dakota News Now in June that the fire appears to have started somewhere near the men’s bathroom on the outside of the building. The building’s biggest problem was smoke damage which needed to be repaired with extensive ductwork,

Both the men’s and women’s bathrooms had to be totally gutted as well.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

