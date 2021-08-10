Avera Medical Minute
Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Jefferson High School

Jefferson High School
Jefferson High School(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another milestone for Jefferson High School in Sioux Falls. The Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, kicking off the official use of the city’s newest high school.

Principal Dan Conrad says the opening of a new high school is a “once in a generation” event. Adding that Sioux Falls has a good history of supporting its schools.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Rough Rider, a Patriot, or a Washington Warrior, the Sioux Falls community loves schools. It’s evident here today and it’s going to be evident as we move into the future. They’re gonna love the Jefferson Cavaliers and we’re excited to provide the students in northwest Sioux Falls a place to call home,” says Conrad.

Friday is Orientation Day at Jefferson High School. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ben Reifel Middle School is on Thursday.

The first day of school in the Sioux Falls School District is August 26th.

