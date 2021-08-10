Seasonable August Weather Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Humidity levels have come down today after a steamy stretch of weather with dewpoints in the 60s and 70s. The weather the next several days will be what we would expect for the middle of August. Along with that, the haziness in the skies will subside heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a mainly clear sky for most of the evening, but then clouds will move in for the overnight into the early morning as a cold front sweeps through. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 5-15 mph, shifting to the NNW as the front passes through. Lows drop back into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Other than a few morning clouds, expect a mainly sunny sky throughout the day. The front will keep humidity levels down and will also filter out the smoke and haziness from the wildfires. Winds will be a little breezy out of the W and NW at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: We keep the dry and sunny weather around to round out the week. Winds will be out of the N and NNW at 5-20 mph Thursday, and will begin to turn southerly for some heading into Friday. Highs will be a touch cooler as well, in the low to mid 80s with some spots possibly not even reaching 80. Lows will drop back into the 50s, so you should be able to give your air conditioners a break.

WEEKEND: The weekend forecast remains a little uncertain. I do expect nearly the entire weekend to be dry, but there will be minor chances of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not all models are agreeing on this idea, so I am keeping rain chances at 20% or less for now. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s east to the low 90s west. Lows drop back into the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week will remain quiet, but then it looks like we might see a pattern change towards the middle to end of next week. Longer range models indicate several chances of showers and thunderstorms by the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain around to slightly above average, with 80s for most areas and around 90 west. Lows drop back into the 60s.

