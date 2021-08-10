SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are now

PRIOR LAKE, MN (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a great couple of weeks for Sioux Falls native Kris Tschetter. She tied for 5th at the Land O’Lakes Legends Classic in Prior Lake, Minnesota over the weekend after finishing 6th at the Women’s U.S. Senior Open the previous weekend.

And she also has a new appreciation for how good the LPGA Tour is now after playing in 2 events to get ready for the Legends events. Kris says, ”Yeah the LPGA is doing great. There’s a lot of good players. The depth is unbelievable. Inn order to get ready for these weeks I went out on the LPGA a couple of times and it’s so hard. I mean I’m hitting it shorter and the courses are longer and that is a bad combination. But I knew it would help me get ready for these events so I bit the bullet and did it.”

And it’s clearly helped because these last two weeks are the best Kris has played in years. She’s under par for the last 6 rounds and heading to South Carolina this week for another tournament that isn’t part of the Legends Tour.

