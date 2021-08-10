Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are now

Tschetter playing great golf on Senior LPGA Tour
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRIOR LAKE, MN (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a great couple of weeks for Sioux Falls native Kris Tschetter. She tied for 5th at the Land O’Lakes Legends Classic in Prior Lake, Minnesota over the weekend after finishing 6th at the Women’s U.S. Senior Open the previous weekend.

And she also has a new appreciation for how good the LPGA Tour is now after playing in 2 events to get ready for the Legends events. Kris says, ”Yeah the LPGA is doing great. There’s a lot of good players. The depth is unbelievable. Inn order to get ready for these weeks I went out on the LPGA a couple of times and it’s so hard. I mean I’m hitting it shorter and the courses are longer and that is a bad combination. But I knew it would help me get ready for these events so I bit the bullet and did it.”

And it’s clearly helped because these last two weeks are the best Kris has played in years. She’s under par for the last 6 rounds and heading to South Carolina this week for another tournament that isn’t part of the Legends Tour.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Parade down Main Street
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls a win away from Little League World Series after shutting out Missouri
Emerald Ash Borer taking over Lincoln and Minnehaha counties
Emerald Ash Borer taking over Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Latest News

SF Little League pitchers have their team 1 win away from making the World Series
Making a pitch for Williamsport and the Little League World Series
Jefferson Cavaliers have first-ever football practice at new school
First football practice ever for Jefferson Cavaliers
Howard winning tradition keeps Tigers competitive every year
Howard tradition is important to Tigers gridiron success
Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good today's LPGA players are
SF native Kris Tschetter has new appreciation for how good the LPGA players are