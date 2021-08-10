Staying Sunny and Dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a chance we may see a stray shower across eastern parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’re going to see sunny to mostly sunny conditions across the region. Highs will get back into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. The wind will start to pick up in central South Dakota. That will lead to a Red Flag Warning for parts of central South Dakota from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Burning won’t be a good idea today with the heat, wind, and low relative humidity.

Wednesday is looking like another warm day with highs in the 90s across most of the region. A cold front will start to slide through the region. That will bring in some slightly cooler air for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Most of us will drop down into the 80s for highs with possibly some 70s east of I-29.

Right now, the weekend is looking mostly dry with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm Sunday. We’ll start off next week dry with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There may be a slight chance for a couple thunderstorms by the middle of next week, however.

