Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Staying Sunny and Dry

Red Flag Warning out West
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a chance we may see a stray shower across eastern parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’re going to see sunny to mostly sunny conditions across the region. Highs will get back into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. The wind will start to pick up in central South Dakota. That will lead to a Red Flag Warning for parts of central South Dakota from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Burning won’t be a good idea today with the heat, wind, and low relative humidity.

Wednesday is looking like another warm day with highs in the 90s across most of the region. A cold front will start to slide through the region. That will bring in some slightly cooler air for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Most of us will drop down into the 80s for highs with possibly some 70s east of I-29.

Right now, the weekend is looking mostly dry with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm Sunday. We’ll start off next week dry with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There may be a slight chance for a couple thunderstorms by the middle of next week, however.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Parade down Main Street
40 arrests so far at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Main Street Sturgis
Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Chance of Storms Tonight, Then Dry for a While
Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny, Warm, and Humid
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunshine, Warm Weather to Begin Work Week