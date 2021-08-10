Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The sheriff’s office said Tuesday on Facebook that no suspect has been located and no injuries reported following a call stating there was an active shooter at a Tennessee high school.

School officials said Volunteer High School in Hawkins County was placed on lockdown following reports of a person with a gun on the campus, WVLT reported.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that the school was being evacuated and the investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of multiple agencies.

The lockdown went into effect around 8 a.m. It was scheduled to be the first full day for the school.

Earlier, an official with Hawkins County EMS Ambulance Services said multiple ambulances had been on location and several patients were transported from the scene.

School administration staff was on location at the school. Other schools in the area also were placed on lockdown, but those have been lifted for every other one besides Volunteer.

Here is our preliminary statement regarding the incident at Volunteer High School. pic.twitter.com/lgcCbVSQuu — Hawkins County SO (@HawkinsCountySO) August 10, 2021

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the school district said in a statement on Facebook. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

School officials urge people not to attempt to come to the school. Parents are advised to go to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory at 399 Highway 11 W for reunification. Students are being transported by bus to the reunification site. Parents are told to stay in their vehicle and wait for their children to be brought to them.

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting people not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless they have an emergency due to the overwhelming number of calls coming in.

