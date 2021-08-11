2nd Sioux Falls man arrested in connection to Minnesota murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls authorities have arrested another Sioux Falls man wanted in connection to a murder in Minnesota.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Josh Phillips says 20-year-old Keith Lavandas Forrest Jr., from Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday. Forrest was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the June death of a man in Austin, Minnesota. Forrest was located in the 4200 block of E. 12th Street and was apprehended without incident, authorities say.

In July, Minnehaha authorities also arrested 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr, from Sioux Falls, in connection to the murder. Nunez was found hiding in a home’s attic in the 3400 block of N. 6t Street on July 8. Nunez is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say additional charges may be added pending further investigation.

