Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

38th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

38th Annual Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair. (File photo)
38th Annual Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair. (File photo)(Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry, and those with the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce believe that is something worth recognizing.

“Our economic driver in this state is definitely the ag industry,” Holly Rader, Agribusiness Director for the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Rader says Ag Appreciation Day is a way of highlighting the importance of agriculture to our state.

“It’s all just to celebrate and promote our ag industry, and to say thank you to our agriculturists in the region,” Radar said.

Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative is helping sponsor this year’s event. Because of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, admission to the Sioux Empire Fair is free until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11.

“Whether they’re in the dairy industry, growing crops, we want to showcase what’s going on there,” Jay Buchholz, with Sioux Valley Energy, said.

This year marks the 38th time this event has been held at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“It’s truly a special event, not only for us as an organization, but the community and beyond,” Radar said.

However, it’s about more than just celebrating, it’s an opportunity to connect as well.

“We’re really coming together for Ag Appreciation Day so that way we can rally behind all of our ag producers, and then also educate our people that might live in town, that might not be connected to ag as much, and really showcase what’s going on in the ag industry,” Buchholz said.

Radar says if you’re wearing clothes or eating today, then you should be thankful for agriculture.

“Everyone is connected to agriculture, and so the intent is to, hopefully, have mixing and mingling of our agriculturists with those who maybe have questions about where there food is coming from,” Radar says.

For more information about Ag Appreciation Day, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

Latest News

Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
Ag Appreciation Day returns to the Sioux Empire Fair
Ag Appreciation Day returns to the Sioux Empire Fair
38th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
38th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair