38th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry, and those with the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce believe that is something worth recognizing.

“Our economic driver in this state is definitely the ag industry,” Holly Rader, Agribusiness Director for the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Rader says Ag Appreciation Day is a way of highlighting the importance of agriculture to our state.

“It’s all just to celebrate and promote our ag industry, and to say thank you to our agriculturists in the region,” Radar said.

Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative is helping sponsor this year’s event. Because of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, admission to the Sioux Empire Fair is free until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11.

“Whether they’re in the dairy industry, growing crops, we want to showcase what’s going on there,” Jay Buchholz, with Sioux Valley Energy, said.

This year marks the 38th time this event has been held at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“It’s truly a special event, not only for us as an organization, but the community and beyond,” Radar said.

However, it’s about more than just celebrating, it’s an opportunity to connect as well.

“We’re really coming together for Ag Appreciation Day so that way we can rally behind all of our ag producers, and then also educate our people that might live in town, that might not be connected to ag as much, and really showcase what’s going on in the ag industry,” Buchholz said.

Radar says if you’re wearing clothes or eating today, then you should be thankful for agriculture.

“Everyone is connected to agriculture, and so the intent is to, hopefully, have mixing and mingling of our agriculturists with those who maybe have questions about where there food is coming from,” Radar says.

