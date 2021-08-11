Avera Medical Minute
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
By Sarah Motter and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a 6-year-old Kansas girl has been canceled, WIBW-TV reported.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River. Her father Jacob Senkbeil was arrested.

According to the KBI, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from a park in Chanute in southeast Kansas around 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. She was with him at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

