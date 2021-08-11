Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with the death of a Watertown woman nearly two years after the fatal crash.

Investigators say 18-year-old Gage Thatcher Stevenson attempted to take his own life through a head-on crash on Highway 212 in September 2019. They say he intentionally crossed the center-line striking a vehicle, driven by 43-year-old Dawn Meyer, killing her.

Investigators say a reconstruction of the fatal crash determined Stevenson was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour at the time.

Stevenson was 16 years old at the time of the crash and was seriously injured.

Stevenson was arrested in Moorhead, pending extradition to Codington County. He was arrested on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

