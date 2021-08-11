Avera Medical Minute
Canaries fall to Railroaders at home after long road trip

Gotta’s 3 hits and 2 RBI’s not enough for Birds
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Cleburne Railroaders (40-34) topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-3 in the first game of their series on Tuesday night.

CF Noah Vaughn hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to open the scoring for the Railroaders. In the fifth, CF Cade Gotta (3-for-4) singled home 1B Trey Michalczewski and C Garrett Hope to pull back within one run but, in the sixth, DH D.J. Peterson hit a two-run shot to push the lead back to three runs.

SS Osvaldo Martinez added an RBI single for the Railroaders in the seventh and Gotta scored one final run for the Canaries in the eighth on a double from DH Jabari Henry.

