Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coyotes off to a good start in fall camp

USD looking to turn corner and become a contender in Missouri Valley Conference
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of South Dakota football team met with the press today in the first normal media day in two years thanks to COVID-19! USD is starting year number six under head coach Bob Nielson. The roster has plenty of experience with most everyone back from the spring season is entirely stocked with his recruits.

The athletic department has also made big investments in the program with new practice fields, locker rooms, and a renovated Dakota Dome. That’s led to a sense of urgency that the time to turn the corner and become a Valley contender and playoff team again is now.

Junior WR Kody Case says, ”Yeah it’s time to go and you can definitely feel that sense of urgency when we’re practicing out here. I mean we look really good, really ahead of what we have been in the past year, so I’m really excited for this year.”

Head coach Bob Nielson says, ”At the end of practice our phrase is ‘hey, there’s no excuses, we need to win’. And that’s the approach that we have as a staff and that’s what our team believes.”

The Coyotes start their season at Kansas on Friday, September 3rd in Lawrence. The Coyotes went 1-3 last spring with 4 games cancelled due to COVID 19 so they are anxious to get back on the field and play a full season schedule.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant
Main Street Sturgis
Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

Latest News

Harrisburg football team is motivated by 2020 finish
Harrisburg football team is motivated by loss in title game in 2020
CJ Ham feels blessed to still be playing football in the NFL
Ham feels blessed to still be playing football in the NFL
Riggs is very happy with new ownership group of Storm
Kurtiss Riggs enjoys the new ownership group of Storm
Canaries lose at home to Cleburne after long road trip
Canaries fall to Railroaders at home after long road trip