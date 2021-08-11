Coyotes off to a good start in fall camp

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of South Dakota football team met with the press today in the first normal media day in two years thanks to COVID-19! USD is starting year number six under head coach Bob Nielson. The roster has plenty of experience with most everyone back from the spring season is entirely stocked with his recruits.

The athletic department has also made big investments in the program with new practice fields, locker rooms, and a renovated Dakota Dome. That’s led to a sense of urgency that the time to turn the corner and become a Valley contender and playoff team again is now.

Junior WR Kody Case says, ”Yeah it’s time to go and you can definitely feel that sense of urgency when we’re practicing out here. I mean we look really good, really ahead of what we have been in the past year, so I’m really excited for this year.”

Head coach Bob Nielson says, ”At the end of practice our phrase is ‘hey, there’s no excuses, we need to win’. And that’s the approach that we have as a staff and that’s what our team believes.”

The Coyotes start their season at Kansas on Friday, September 3rd in Lawrence. The Coyotes went 1-3 last spring with 4 games cancelled due to COVID 19 so they are anxious to get back on the field and play a full season schedule.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.