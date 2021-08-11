Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DOH: South Dakota saw 73% increase in new COVID-19 cases last week

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported a 73% increase in new cases last week.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update on Wednesday. The state says there were 90 cases per day reported to the DOH during August 1-7, a 73% increase from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week. The DOH reported a 68% increase in cases in last week’s report.

The DOH also reported an increase in active cases by 492 to 1,149.

Overall, South Dakota has seen 126,454 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 123,254 of those cases are considered recovered by the Department of Health.

Overall, 360,933 South Dakotans are fully vaccinated. 60% of the state has received at least one vaccine shot, according to the Department of Health.

The state also reported one additional COVID-19 death, bringing to the total to 2,051.

Current hospitalizations also increased by 36 to 75, nearly doubling from last week’s report.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

Latest News

Vaccine passports for those living in Shanhai
South Dakotan living in China describes vaccine passports and QR codes
Keith Lavandas Forrest Jr
2nd Sioux Falls man arrested in connection to Minnesota murder
38th Annual Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair. (File photo)
38th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players