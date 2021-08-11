DOH: South Dakota saw 73% increase in new COVID-19 cases last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported a 73% increase in new cases last week.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 733 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly update on Wednesday. The state says there were 90 cases per day reported to the DOH during August 1-7, a 73% increase from the 52 cases per day reported during the previous week. The DOH reported a 68% increase in cases in last week’s report.

The DOH also reported an increase in active cases by 492 to 1,149.

Overall, South Dakota has seen 126,454 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 123,254 of those cases are considered recovered by the Department of Health.

Overall, 360,933 South Dakotans are fully vaccinated. 60% of the state has received at least one vaccine shot, according to the Department of Health.

The state also reported one additional COVID-19 death, bringing to the total to 2,051.

Current hospitalizations also increased by 36 to 75, nearly doubling from last week’s report.

