Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
Sanford releases study showing a reduction in head impacts among youth football players
Ag Appreciation Day returns to the Sioux Empire Fair
Ag Appreciation Day returns to the Sioux Empire Fair
Kaylee won a $20,000 college scholarship from the Vax Nevada Days program.
13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace