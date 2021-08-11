Ham feels blessed to still be playing football in the NFL

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings are excited to be back in camp as we heard last night. And former Augustana Vikings Running Back C.J. Ham continues to appreciate the chance the team gave him as a free agent... and now he’s an All-Pro fullback in the NFL.

Ham says, ”It’s just awesome just to be back out here putting the pads on. For me I’m really playing football again, I am doing what I love, getting to hit people and have fun doing it. It’s just truly a blessing to be out here.“

The Vikings open the exhibition schedule a week from Saturday against the Denver Broncos at home... They also host the Colts before finishing up at Kansas City. They open the regular season September 12th against Cincinnati.

