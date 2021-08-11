Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Ham feels blessed to still be playing football in the NFL

Former Augie standout glad to be putting pads on again this fall
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings are excited to be back in camp as we heard last night. And former Augustana Vikings Running Back C.J. Ham continues to appreciate the chance the team gave him as a free agent... and now he’s an All-Pro fullback in the NFL.

Ham says, ”It’s just awesome just to be back out here putting the pads on. For me I’m really playing football again, I am doing what I love, getting to hit people and have fun doing it. It’s just truly a blessing to be out here.“

The Vikings open the exhibition schedule a week from Saturday against the Denver Broncos at home... They also host the Colts before finishing up at Kansas City. They open the regular season September 12th against Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant
Main Street Sturgis
Official: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the busiest in years

Latest News

Harrisburg football team is motivated by 2020 finish
Harrisburg football team is motivated by loss in title game in 2020
Coyotes feeling good at start of fall camp
Coyotes off to a good start in fall camp
Riggs is very happy with new ownership group of Storm
Kurtiss Riggs enjoys the new ownership group of Storm
Canaries lose at home to Cleburne after long road trip
Canaries fall to Railroaders at home after long road trip