Harrisburg football team is motivated by loss in title game in 2020

Tigers return plenty of talent for the 2021 season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I stopped by the Harrisburg Tigers practice today... They made it all the way to the 11-AAA championship game last year before ending their terrific season with a loss.

They graduated some really good players, but with Jacob Knuth leading the way, they have plenty of talent back. And don’t think they haven’t been motivated the entire off-season by how things ended in 2020.

Head coach Brandon White says, ”The hunger after losing the state championship game is at an all-time high. The kids really put in time in the weight room in the off-season , our strength staff did a great job with them and our coaching staff was able to meet once a week during the summer and install a lot of our stuff. We have a great start here. We’re bring back a lot of seniors, we have 26 seniors and we’re just shy of 140 football players so it’s a record for us and we enjoy having each one of them out here.”

140 players... that’s impressive! The Tigers will most certainly be enjoyable to watch. Wide Receiver Andrew Walter told me they will be the most explosive team in the state and he might be right. With the future Gopher signal-caller Knuth leading the way they will be fun to watch, unless you’re the defensive coordinator for the other team.

