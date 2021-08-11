Iowa mothers urge reversal of state mask mandate prohibition

Avera Medical Minute
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A group of Iowa mothers of young school-age children held a rally and sit-in at the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday pushing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue an executive order reversing a state law that prohibits school boards from implementing mask requirements in schools.

The parents were among about 150 people to attend the event along with some physicians expressing concern that children will attend classes at schools with little protection since masks cannot be required and children under 12 cannot get a vaccination.

Republican lawmakers passed a bill in May that prohibited school boards and other local officials from mandating mask-wearing.  

Reynolds shows no signs of reconsidering. She continues to say she trusts Iowans to do the right thing.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

