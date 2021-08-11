Kurtiss Riggs enjoys the new ownership group of Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since last year was a lost season for the I-F-L to COVID 19, this is actually the first season for the new owners who have waited a long time to finally see the fruits of their hard labor with games at the Premier Center...

And head coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs is thrilled to have them on board. They were a big reason why he decided to continue with the team. Riggs says, ”Fantastic. They’re a great group and I think the community will love having them as the owners. They’re going to work hard to make sure the community is involved and they’re going to work hard to make sure there’s a great product on the field.”

And with Riggs at the helm there is always a great product on the field when it comes to winning games. The Storm are always in the mix when it comes to winnig league championships. Although they are in danger of missing the playoffs.. They play at Iowa Saturday night.

