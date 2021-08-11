Avera Medical Minute
Leadercast returns to Aberdeen with new interest from community leaders

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playing into it’s strength as a virtual event, a one-day leadership conference was back in Aberdeen Wednesday.

This year’s Leadercast conference, hosted this year in Cincinnati, is the 13th time it’s been streamed in Aberdeen for local business leaders to attend. And long time Aberdeen Emcee Brad Burdette said it’s slowly grown larger as the years have gone on.

“2007 was the first time that we hosted this event, and we’ve hosted it since then. We’re up to 13 years now. I think we missed a year in 2008, and then obviously we missed last year because of COVID.” said Burdette.

The onde-day event allows business leaders from across the world in thousands of locations to listen to live speakers from one locations. Burdette said this helps save people money in going to events farther away, while still allowing them access to that concent.

“But when you broadcast it in to an event, you can lower the cost. And people get the opportunity to see these speakers live, and can take in the content, and they can just continue to learn.” said Burdette.

This year’s even in Aberdeen also has a number of new faces, because of the timing of the conference. And it’s a promising sign for event sponsors.

“Typically it’s in May. So we have a couple of businesses that are here, maybe because August works better for them. And some that maybe couldn’t make it, because May works for them.” said Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce President Gail Ochs.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

