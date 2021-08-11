Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota to require COVID shots or tests for state workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota state employees will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to undergo weekly testing before they can return to the office.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that state agency employees who work in person must show their proof of vaccination and attest to their vaccination status by Sept. 8.

Employees who haven’t been vaccinated by then will be required to test negative for the coronavirus at least once a week in order to work on-site.

The Democratic governor noted that many other Minnesota employers, health systems, and colleges have already announced similar requirements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

My Pillow founder says cyber symposium delayed by hacking
My Pillow founder claims Sioux Falls cyber symposium delayed by hacking
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s cyber symposium held in Sioux Falls, some question evidence
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell launches social media platform “Frank”
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘O’ So Good owner stepping away from restaurant

Latest News

Gage Stevenson
Authorities: Teen attempted to take own life in fatal 2019 crash
Johnathon James Lee Velazquez, Isaac Wayne Chytka (left to right)
Mitchell Police: Two arrested in overnight shooting
Whitwam lives in Shanghai, which is grown from 17 million to over 26 million since moving there...
South Dakotan living in China describes vaccines passport and QR code to allow travel
Vaccine passports for those living in Shanhai
South Dakotan living in China describes vaccine passports and QR codes