Mitchell Police: Two arrested in overnight shooting

Johnathon James Lee Velazquez, Isaac Wayne Chytka (left to right)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Mitchell overnight.

The Mitchell Police Department responded to reported gunshots being fired at a vehicle, just before 2 am Wednesday. Police say the victim was able to give a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police located and arrested the suspects nearby. Police also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

20-year-old Johnathon Velazquez was charged with aggravated assault, and shooting from a motor vehicle. 25-year-old Isaac Chytka was charged with aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

