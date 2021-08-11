Mitchell Police: Two arrested in overnight shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Mitchell overnight.

The Mitchell Police Department responded to reported gunshots being fired at a vehicle, just before 2 am Wednesday. Police say the victim was able to give a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police located and arrested the suspects nearby. Police also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

20-year-old Johnathon Velazquez was charged with aggravated assault, and shooting from a motor vehicle. 25-year-old Isaac Chytka was charged with aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

