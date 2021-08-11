NBCSN to feature Brentford community in namesake football club’s inaugural game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only two Brentford communities in the world are coming together to celebrate this Friday.

Brentford, South Dakota will be featured by NBC Sports Network during the inaugural game of the Brentford, United Kingdom Football Club on Friday. The Brentford Bar will broadcast the club’s game on Friday at 2 pm. NBCSN will be there to capture the event.

The Brentford Community Foundation calls the event an exciting way to get their small community recognized.

Brentford, South Dakota is located 30 miles southeast of Aberdeen. Overseas, Brentford is a suburban town in West London, England.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.